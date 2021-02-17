Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE EQR opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

