Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $404.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

