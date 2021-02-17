Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

