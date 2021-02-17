Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,089,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 133,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 83,934 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

