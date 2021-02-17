Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,957 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

