Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of The Chemours worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Chemours by 139.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of CC opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

