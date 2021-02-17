Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.36 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of J2 Global worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.