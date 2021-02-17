Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

