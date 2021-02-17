Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.43. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

