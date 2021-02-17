Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,840. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

