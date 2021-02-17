Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 28.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Proto Labs stock opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.35.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

