Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 184,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 177,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 175,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 117,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of OGS opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

