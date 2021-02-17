Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $221.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

