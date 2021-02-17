Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,384 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

