Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,620 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204,112 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

