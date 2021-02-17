Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,435 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

