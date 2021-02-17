Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,499 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $71.73.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

