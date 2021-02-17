Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,587 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,785,775 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

