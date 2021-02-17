Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,312 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

