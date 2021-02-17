Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,431 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 23.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $476,100.00. Insiders sold 219,009 shares of company stock worth $24,188,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

