Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,715 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.33.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $2,324,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

