Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 688 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $525.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.46 and a 200-day moving average of $331.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $528.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

