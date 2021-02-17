Tezos Price Reaches $4.75 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos token can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00009088 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $689.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003759 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 760,376,832 tokens. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

