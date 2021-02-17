The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of The AES worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The AES by 301.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

