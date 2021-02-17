The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Announces Earnings Results

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTER shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

