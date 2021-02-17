The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

ANDE opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $876.23 million, a P/E ratio of -379.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

