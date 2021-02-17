The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.
ANDE opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $876.23 million, a P/E ratio of -379.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.
The Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.