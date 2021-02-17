The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

