The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,319,380 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.45% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $297,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,409,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 724,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 54,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,060. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

