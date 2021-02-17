The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,641.02

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,641.02 ($21.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.86 ($22.46). The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,666 ($21.77), with a volume of 80,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £665.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,641.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,453.56.

About The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.