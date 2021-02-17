The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

