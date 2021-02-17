The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $341.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

