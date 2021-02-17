The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $341.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

