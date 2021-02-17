The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.88.

NYSE SAM traded up $46.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,213.62. The stock had a trading volume of 248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $999.02 and its 200 day moving average is $936.78. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $932.73.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

