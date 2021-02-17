The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director William S. Haraf Sells 7,866 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 8,769,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

