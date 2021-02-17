The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Down 5.4%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 1,263,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,232,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

