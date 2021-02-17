The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,966,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.49% of The Clorox worth $2,416,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

