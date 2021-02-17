The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,258 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $152,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 55,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 157,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129,307. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

