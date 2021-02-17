The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.52% of The Cooper Companies worth $91,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

