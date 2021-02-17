The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.49

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,454 shares of company stock valued at $320,910 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

