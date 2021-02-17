The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 14th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

EL stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.59. 1,470,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,764. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average is $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,010,912 shares of company stock valued at $490,745,910. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

