The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

