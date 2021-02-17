The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 19,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,577 shares of company stock valued at $952,072. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

