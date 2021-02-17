The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.98-2.08 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

