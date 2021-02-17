The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €720.00 Price Target

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

KER stock opened at €565.30 ($665.06) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €560.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €558.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

