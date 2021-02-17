The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $189.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of CRSP traded down $4.84 on Wednesday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 146,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

