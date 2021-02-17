The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $314.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

