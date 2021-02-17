The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.64 ($57.22).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €47.61 ($56.01) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.61.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

