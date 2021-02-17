The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 221.8% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $441.94 million, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

