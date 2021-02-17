The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,862 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.85% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $34,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.