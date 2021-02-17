The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.94. 68,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

